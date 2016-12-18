God will give Nana Addo wisdom to govern Ghana – Owusu Bempah

The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev Owusu Bempah, has said God will give President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ample strength and wisdom to govern the country.

Leading a congregation of party supporters and sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to thank God for their election victory at the Accra Sports Stadium today [Sunday], Rev. Owusu Bempah said :“God will give him[Nana Addo] wisdom as Solomon and strength like David to govern the country.”

He said those who were even doubtful the President- elect, Nana Addo will win the election and eventually become a successful President, will also benefit from his victory.

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, a renowned charismatic prophet, had prophesied ahead of the election that Nana Addo will win the general elections.

Nana Addo lost the 2008 elections to the late John Evans Atta Mills, and also lost in 2012 to President John Dramani Mahama.

However the Prophet told host of TV show- Restoration, Stacy Amoateng, that Ghanaians will give Nana Addo an opportunity to lead the country for the first time, though there might be some challenges.

Speaking at the gathering today [Sunday], Rev. Bempah said the prophecy given earlier on Nana Addo’s victory had come to pass.

Rev. Owusu Bempah is one of the many preachers who were publicly acknowledged by Nana Addo for their support, during his victory speech after the election.

The New Patriotic Party's inter-denominational Christian Praise and Thanksgiving Service seeks to thank God for the party's resounding victory in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

This follows the Muslim thanksgiving prayers led by Chief Imam, Nuhu Sharubutu at the Central Mosque at Abbosey Okai on Friday.

The service is under the theme: “We will rejoice in thy salvation and in the name of our God. We will set up our banners. The Lord fulfill all thy petition, Psalm 20:5.”

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana