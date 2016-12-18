ECOWAS appoints Mahama to co-chair The Gambia mediation process

President John Mahama has been assigned to co-chair of the ECOWAS mediation committee in to solve the political deadlock in The Gambia.

President Mahama and Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will be hoping to convince Yahya Jammeh to accept defeat in presidential elections in December.

The mediation committee formed at the 50th ordinary session of the authority of heads of state and government in Abuja has been tasked to ensure Gambian president, who has been in power for 22 years, hands over power leader of the opposition coalition, Adama Barrow.

Addressing the summit, Mr Mahama who also lost power to Ghana’s opposition leader Nana Akufo-Addo called on his colleagues in the sub-region to honour the investiture of Ghana’s incoming President on January 7.

He revealed he will be taking a long break after which he will take up international assignments once he exits office.

The ECOWAS leaders also commended the outgoing Ghanaian President for his exemplary leadership.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com