Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Headlines | 18 December 2016 13:37 CET

Speed up integration of Africa – Mahama

By CitiFMonline

President John Dramani Mahama has called on African leaders to work harder to speed up integration in West Africa.

Speaking at the 50th Ordinary session of ECOWAS in Abuja on Saturday, President Mahama expressed gratitude to the regional body for its role in the just ended elections in Ghana that saw his defeat.

He said processes are underway to ensure a smooth transition process in Ghana.

“Elections were successfully held in Ghana on 7th of December this year. I wish to thank ECOWAS for its role in the success of our elections. We currently have a joint transition team working to ensure a smooth transition of power. The inauguration of the new President will take place on the 7th of January, 2017  and it is my hope that as many of our colleagues as are able to, will join us to inaugurate President Akufo Addo.

President Mahama also reflected on some of his achievements as President of Ghana and Chairman of the regional body.

He was confident the body will speed up the integration among member countries for shared development and resolve the Gambian crisis with its political will.

“ During my tenure as President we supervised some quite signifuicant investments in our social and economic infrastrture and I also suprientended significant structural reforms in our economy. I remember during my tenure we faced many challenges together. Ebola, the crisis in Burkina Faso, in Mali, peaceful transition of power in Nigeria, Togo and other issues. I have great faith in our sub regional body and I believe that with the political will that we are demonstrating we should be able to speed up the integration process in the ECOWAS sub region for the benefit of our people. “

 –
By: Caleb Kudah/ citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

When pride comes,comes also the disgrace.
By: Musical-Soldier
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img