NPP News | 18 December 2016 13:06 CET
Photos: NPP readies for national thanksgiving service
The New Patriotic Party is getting ready for an inter-denominational Christian Praise and Thanksgiving Service at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.
The event is to thank God for the party’s victory in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.
Sunday’s event follows the Muslim thanksgiving prayers led by Chief Imam, Nuhu Sharubutu at the Central Mosque at Abbosey Okai on Friday.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].