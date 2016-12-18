Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
NPP News | 18 December 2016 13:06 CET

Photos: NPP readies for national thanksgiving service

By MyJoyOnline

The New Patriotic Party is getting ready for an inter-denominational Christian Praise and Thanksgiving Service at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The event is to thank God for the party’s victory in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

Sunday’s event follows the Muslim thanksgiving prayers led by Chief Imam, Nuhu Sharubutu at the Central Mosque at Abbosey Okai on Friday.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN

An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.
