Business operators in the wellness, health and beauty industry are advocating for parliament to classify the industry under a ministry to allow them get tax reliefs.

Players in the industry bemoan the huge taxes they pay at the ports when clearing their goods and want government to place the sector under a ministry.

Although they assert a Legislative Instrument (LI) has been sent to Parliament, it is yet to be approved.

Chief Executive Officer of Allure Spa in the City, Dzigbordi Dosoo in an interview with Citi Business News said she was hopeful a new government will heed to their call.

“One of the big things we have been advocating the past few years is that there needs to be an LI passed in parliament to actually put the spa under one of the ministries. Actually it is now going under the ministry of tourism. It is part of the hospitality industry. So once they categorize us, we are hoping that we are going to get some of the tax reliefs that the hotels benefit from.

Mrs. Dosoo who further bemoaned the importation cost at the ports, says a tax relief will reduce the port charges at the ports drastically.

“Because sometimes when you import, and you are under the ministries, then you do get tax relief and we are hoping that the spa industry will jump on that bandwagon very soon.”

Allure Spa in the City at 10

Allure Spa in the City earlier in the week marked its 10th Anniversary celebration of the newly rebranded Allure Spa in the City formerly known as Allure health and beauty Spa in Accra.

The Spa house provides premium wellness and grooming services to individuals and corporate organizations across the country.

The Spa now has four main brands.

Some services rendered to the public include facials, massages and health therapy.

Speaking at the press conference CEO of Allure Spa in the City, Dzigbordi Dosoo told Citi Business News the newly rebranded Spa focuses on bringing quality services to the clients and also guarantees they have value for their money.

She entreats all and sundry to try the Allure experience to ensure a stress free body and healthy body.

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana