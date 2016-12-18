Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 18 December 2016 07:07 CET

NPP to hold thanksgiving service today

By CitiFMonline

The New Patriotic Party’s inter-denominational Christian Praise and Thanksgiving Service to thank God for the party's resounding victory in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections, will come off today [Sunday].

The service will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium this morning at 10:00am.

This follows the Muslim thanksgiving prayers led by Chief Imam, Nuhu Sharubutu at the Central Mosque at Abbosey Okai on Friday.

The service will be under the theme: “We will rejoice in thy salvation and in the name of our God. We will set up our banners. The Lord fulfill all thy petition, Psalm 20:5.”

The statement from the party indicates that, the Vice President-elect, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, all the party’s Members of Parliament-elect and the leadership of the party, will be in attendance.

Members of the general public are also expected to be in attendance.


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

There is neither Jew no Greek, there is neither slave nor free, there is neither male nor female, we are all one in Christ Jesus.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH, Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img