NPP to hold thanksgiving service today

The New Patriotic Party’s inter-denominational Christian Praise and Thanksgiving Service to thank God for the party's resounding victory in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections, will come off today [Sunday].

The service will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium this morning at 10:00am.

This follows the Muslim thanksgiving prayers led by Chief Imam, Nuhu Sharubutu at the Central Mosque at Abbosey Okai on Friday.

The service will be under the theme: “We will rejoice in thy salvation and in the name of our God. We will set up our banners. The Lord fulfill all thy petition, Psalm 20:5.”

The statement from the party indicates that, the Vice President-elect, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, all the party’s Members of Parliament-elect and the leadership of the party, will be in attendance.

Members of the general public are also expected to be in attendance.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana