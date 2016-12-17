Construction workers receive training in Canada

Accra, Dec 17, GNA - Building and Construction workers in Ghana have received training geared at cushioning them to meet international standards in the execution of their projects.

The training was a part of the 28th Edition of the Construct Canada Programme, which took place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada.

'Dubbed as North America's largest networking event, the exhibition afforded the Ghanaian delegation the opportunity to learn at first hand new trends in the construction industry and also build strong links with Canadian and US Companies,' statement signed by Ms Andria Abraham, the Executive Secretary of the CGCC, said.

The three-day programme, which began on the November 30, and ended on December 2, 2016, saw a 19 member-delegation led by Mr. Sebastien Moffet, a Senior Trade Commissioner at the Canadian High Commission from Ghana, comprising business executives participating in the programme.

Other participants included Salah Kalmoni, President of the Canada-Ghana Chamber of Commerce (CGCC) and Director of Lakeside Estates and Advance Construction, Mr. James Asare Adjei, President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and CEO of Asadtek Group, the statement said.

Ms Andria Abraham, the Executive Secretary of the CGCC was also with them.

Ghana's participation in this trade mission was facilitated by the CGCC with the support of the Canadian High Commission in Accra.

The Chamber was established to promote trade and investment between Ghana and Canada, and it, therefore, used events like the recent one to offer its members a platform to network and source partnerships with their North American counterparts.

GNA