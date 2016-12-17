Foundation for Cerebral Palsy, Autism solutions needs assistance

Deborah Apetorgbor, GNA

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - Givers Never Lack (GNL), a foundation promoting the cause of autism and cerebral palsy awareness, has requested for assistance to facilitate its public education on the health conditions.

The Accra-based foundation has, for two years since its establishment in 2014, assisted cerebral palsy and autism patients in subtle ways and is caring for 220 children across the country.

Mr Edward Amankwah, the 60-year old founder of the GNL Foundation, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that any support, whether in cash or kind, was welcomed to complement the efforts of the Foundation.

He explained that organisations could partner the Foundation and help them with vehicles and other needed logistics to facilitate their movement across the regions so as to create the awareness of the behavioural factors that led to cerebral palsy and autism in babies.

He said he had been inspired to establish the Foundation due to the condition of his 15-year old son who suffered from cerebral palsy.

He said the condition of his son elicited much derogatory and unwelcoming commentary from neighbours and observers, adding, 'That compounded the situation as my family has always been very cautious to give our son the special care he needs.

'Many people in Ghana give mythical attributions to these conditions. Some claim the patients are river children, as such, parents of such children even go to the extent of sending their children to the forest and other places to engage in horrifying acts.

'Caring for my son is extremely stressful, so I also share the plight of parents in the same situation. Hence I have taken it upon myself with the help of the Foundation, to create awareness that the condition is not spiritual but result from the lifestyles of expectant mothers and other conditions,' he added.

Rev. Patrick Dogbe, the Chief Counsellor of the Givers Never Lack Foundation, in charge of the scientific aspects relating to causes, effects and management processes of the conditions, stated that the Foundation had received many calls from families with autism and cerebral palsy patients requesting their assistance, however small.

He said the Foundation had very limited resources with which to respond to the calls of distressed mothers whose partners had abandoned them due to their perceptions of these special children.

Meanwhile, Osabarima Asante Frempong-Manso II, the Chief of Apedwa Traditional Area, in the Eastern Region, had granted 10 acres of land to the Foundation to build a facility that would be dedicated solely to caring for children with cerebral palsy and autism.

However, according to Mr Amankwah, Osabarima Frempong-Manso had cautioned that if the land was not developed in the next two years, he would reclaim it and use it for another purpose.

For these reasons, he said, the Foundation was requesting assistance from all organisations and other entities as well as all Ghanaians to help complement the generosity of the chief to develop the land.

Mr Amankwah expressed the hope that in the near future, they would establish a school for cerebral palsy and autism children and reduce the rate of the conditions in Ghana and Africa.

GNA