Australia donates to children with disability

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - The Australian High Commission in Ghana has presented a cheque for GH¢190,000 to the Orthopaedic Training Centre (OTC) after an application for funding under Australia's Direct Aid Program.

The grant award formed part of Australia's celebration for the International Day of Persons with Disability (IDPwD) at the OTC in Nsawam, Accra, on Saturday, December 3.

A statement issued by the High Commission, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Friday, stated that the Australian Government had been supporting IDPwD since 1996.

The statement noted: 'As highlighted by High Commissioner Andrew Barnes, disability-inclusive development is a priority for Australia's international engagement.'

To commemorate the day, staff of the Australian High Commission in Ghana, led by the High Commissioner Barnes, spent time with children of the OTC.

According to the statement, Staff of the High Commission also presented the children with assorted educational materials and spent time hearing their stories.

High Commissioner Barnes noted that for several decades now, Australia had supported pro-disability initiatives in Africa and elsewhere, through a number of aid programmes, including the Direct Aid Program.

'We believe in the importance of recognising and supporting the inherent dignity and human rights of people with disabilities,' he said.

'And that is why we continue to lend our support to quality initiatives that promise to empower disabled people and help them participate fully in life,' High Commissioner Barnes added.

'Through Australia's international advocacy, diplomatic efforts and aid investments, we aim to improve the quality of life of people with disabilities in developing countries,' he said.

The OTC is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to enable persons with disabilities in Ghana, mainly children, to lead independent and productive lives.

IDPwD aims to increase public awareness, understanding and inclusion of people with disability and to celebrate their achievements.

GNA