President Mahama arrives in Abuja for ECOWAS session

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama, on Saturday, arrived in Abuja, the administrative capital of Nigeria, to attend the 50th ordinary Session of the Authority of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) heads of State and Government.

The end of year meeting, would among other issues, receive reports and discuss the political situations in Guinea Bissau and the Gambia.

A statement from the Flagstaff House Communication Bureau, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, in Accra, said the leaders would also review the annual report of the ECOWAS Commission.

"They will also review the Sub-region's strategy for the African Union positions," the statement said.

GNA