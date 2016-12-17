Curfew imposed on towns in the Volta and Northern Regions

Accra, Dec 17, GNA - Mr. Prosper D. K. Bani, the Minister of the Interior, has renewed the curfew hours of the Bunkprugu, Bimbilla, Kpatinga and its environs in the Northern Region and Alavanyo and Nkonya townships, in the Volta Region, respectively.

The Minister said, the curfew imposed by Executive Instrument, was on the advice of the Northern and the Volta Regional Security Councils.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister, and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on Thursday.

The statement said the curfew begins in Bunkprugu Township from 2000 hours to 0600 hours effective Tuesday, 20th December, 2016.

The Bimbilla Township curfew, starts at 2200 hours to 0400 hours effective Friday, 16th December, 2016.

It explained that the Alavanyo and Nkonya Townships had curfew hours beginning 2300 hours to 0500 hours, while that of Kpatinga and its environs was from 1200 hours to 0400 hours from December 16, 2016.

'The government continues to express its appreciation to the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area,' the statement said.

'The government urges them to exercise restraint in the face of challenges confronting them and to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

The statement said there was a total ban on all persons in Bunkprugu, Bimbilla, Alavanyo, Nkonya, and Kpatinga townships from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon, and any person found with arms or ammunition would be arrested and prosecuted.

