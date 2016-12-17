Create A New Ministry To Take Charge Of Traditional And Alternative Medicine - Dr. Nyarkotey Appeals To Nana Addo

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu who is the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana (AMAG), has called on the President elect and the incoming NPP government to create a new ministry of Traditional, Alternative and Complementary medicine to help more research and policies in the practice.

He has also Called on practitioners of Alternative Medicine to exhibit high level of Professionalism. He says the likes of India are a shinning example of countries that have a separate ministry taking charge of Alternative Medicine which has open the practice of Alternative Medicine in India and the world at large

Dr. Nyarkotey who is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine , Larnaca City, Cyprus made this when he was delivering the first lecture on Naturopathic Medicine at Life Scientists and Global Doctors international at Takoradi Anaji Namibia to the first batch of Naturopathic students.

He is also a visiting Professor of Alternative Medicine at Green Center for Alternative Medicine Practitioners in Lagos, Nigeria.

Making his case for the need to get ministry of Traditional, Alternative and Complementary Medicine, he said, more and more people are using these remedies and Ghana imports most of them from abroad. He said the likes of Medical powerhouse like India have set the ball rolling and have appointed a minister to take charge of this ministry .

"In India it is called the Ministry of Ayush,

the new minister in charge of the department of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH).Ghana can also be a medical power house if we get a ministry to take charge of these remedies".

Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu who is embarking on a mission to raise awareness and the appeal of home-grown health treatments has repeatedly called for greater use of Alternative health remedies and exercises, part of a push to promote traditional learning.

On explaining alternative remedies he said , any system of practice that is outside the conventional stream or mainstream medicine is termed alternative medicine however, the research Professor of Prostate cancer and holistic medicine to Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine in Cyprus was quick to add that in his research he will say, that, there are only two forms of medicine, " We have medicine that is scientific or unscientific, we have medicine that works or bogus , so we have to incorporate those that work into the main stream that have been scientifically validated".

He said the foundation of conventional medicine is alternative or herbal medicine and today more conventional medical Doctors are even prescribing these remedies . He cites the case of Saw Palmetto and others for the management of prostate issues.

"This is our system and it has not received enough prominence. We will take it to the masses and to the doorstep of government," said Prof. Nyarkotey.

The formation of the ministry is necessary since the NPP government has a plan for Traditional medicine and prevention of cancers in their Manisfesto he revealed. You can't talk about cancers without preventive medicine, he said.

Naturopathy, Accupunture, chiropractic and other types of traditional medicine, called alternative medicine, are popular in Ghana has a huge following across the country and in the West. Homeopathy also finds wide acceptance in Ghana.

But critics often question the effectiveness of traditional remedies over modern medicine. Dr. Nyarkotey said, alternative medicine and mainstream drugs were not mutually exclusive.

"There is a need for larger awareness in alternative medicine. It can't be limited to a doctor only. Our ancestors made good health a part of life," he said.

"We have not got the attention and change is upon us and change is happening , it has happened, alternative medicine is everywhere now in the world, countries that refused it now has accepted it because the scientific evidence are there now... We are looking for a steep rise in this government because they believed in change and we want to see change in the health sector as they are in power" said Dr. Raphael Nyarkotey Obu.