Operate within the law, gov't advised as transition continues

The outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has been asked to operate within the law as it continues to administer the country during the transition to the incoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

There has been criticism that the various state actors such as the security agencies and other Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDA's) are undertaking recruitments which the NPP representative, Yaw Osafo Marfo finds questionable.

Representative for defence on the transition team, Dominic Nitiwul speaking on Joy FM/JOY NEWS's new analysis programme Newsfile Saturday, expressed similar sentiments.

But NDC legal team member, Abraham Amaliba dismissed suggestions that the government may be acting untowardly, adding Mr Marfo should have told mentioned the said new contracts.

According to him, some of the new recruitments for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) were all advertised in the dailies started some six months ago.

"We never knew for God's sake that we are going to lose elections an Osafo Marfo is will be waiting somewhere who would be saying some of these things. There is the need to recruit to replace the military men," he noted.

Mr Amaliba said as a government whose mandate is not yet over they are empowered to see to the recruitments before they lost the elections, adding institutions which were supposed to be part of the process are duly informed some interviews have been conducted towards the said recruitments.

He said the NPP is afraid of its shadow questioning the hypocrisy thereof by the NPP under erstwhile Kufuor administration where the President signed off a compensation package to a British family a day before his mandate expired.

Mr Amaliba who admitted the then incoming NDC government of John Mills was unhappy about the development, they had to contend with the fact that "the country is not ruled by who is happy or unhappy with decision or not, but by the rule of law."

He argued that since there has been no breach of law and so it does not go beyond the mandate given by Ghanaians.

"I agree that as an incoming government they would want to know some of these things. It is within their rights but that does not stop this government from controlling and managing the affairs of this country to the glory of the people of this country," he added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Abubakar Ibrahim