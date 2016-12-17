Akufo-Addo: We'll woo Volta Region until we marry her

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will work earnestly to remove the misconceptions which the people of the Volta Region have against the party.

He said the party will not give up on seeking the maximum support of the people for the Volta Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo was addressing the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on Saturday following his victory in last week Wednesday's presidential polls.

He joined the chiefs to celebrate the election of Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV in the Volta Region town of Ho as President of the National House of Chiefs.

“I recall the statement made by you Togbe Afede during my last visit. You said the Volta Region was not loyal housewife waiting for her husband who only came home only when he was hungry.

“You said the Volta Region was a beautiful bride awaiting an appropriate suitor. The NPP has taken you at your word and we will continue to woo the Volta Region until we marry the bride,” said Akufo-Addo.

Photo: Nana Akufo-Addo's visit to the Volta Region follows a special invite by Togbe Afede XIV to celebrate his election as the President of the National House of Chiefs.

Although Nana Akufo-Addo defeated incumbent President John Mahama by polling 53.86 percent of the total valid vote cast as against 44.4 percent for the President, votes from the Volta Region contributed the least to this victory.

The NDC, since 1992 has enjoyed huge support from the region, culminating into the region being tagged the "World Bank" of the party.

However, Nana Akufo-Addo polled approximately 18% more votes in the NDC stronghold during the 2016 election than he did during the last election in 2012.

“I wish to thank the Chiefs and people of the Volta Region for their support and help in the election. Admittedly the results from this region fell short of the expectations of my party. But we have certainly done far better than we did in the last election,” he acknowledged.

The President-elect also has assured the chiefs and people of the region that he will carry through with his promises of bringing development to the Region.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]