EC To Respond To Tamale Central Petition On Monday

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Monday, December 19, to respond to a petition by the Tamale Central branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the results of the recently held general elections in the constituency.

An NPP delegation led by a legal team visited the EC on Thursday to demand a response in the case in which it is challenging the accuracy of some polling station results in the constituency, but the Commission said it will formally respond on Monday.

Speaking to Citi News, the NPP's Constituency Secretary for Tamale Central, Musah Mutawakilu, said the party will decide on its next line of action after it has received a response from the elections management body.

“We petitioned them [EC] about five days ago, and we've still not heard anything from them. A team of lawyers came down to Accra and we went to the EC and upon the deliberations, they agreed to furnish us with that information we require regarding the petition we sent to them latest by Monday.

The response to the petition will determine our next line of action.”

Musah Mutawakilu however called for calm among supporters as the party waits upon the EC. 'Parties challenge final elections results' Some parties have expressed dissatisfaction at the outcome of the recently held parliamentary elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region, has also given indications it would contest the results of 5 constituencies in court. The seats are Suaman, Juaboso, Aowin, Wassa Amenfi Central and Ellembelle constituencies.

According to the Regional secretary of the NPP, Charles Bissue, the party was certain it had won in the constituencies based on its collated results, but the official results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) subsequently proved otherwise.

-Citimonline