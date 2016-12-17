Akufo-Addo Storms Volta Region Today

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President-elect will today storm the Volta region to pay a courtesy call on the Volta regional house of chiefs.

It will be the third such visit by the President and Vice President elect to regional houses of Chiefs since their election victory.

They first visited the Greater Accra regional house of Chiefs and subsequently went to the Ashanti region to pay homage to that region's House of Chiefs.

Akufo-Addo last week won Ghana's Presidential election in a landslide victory beating incumbent President, John Dramani Mahama.

Akufo-Addo secured an overwhelming 53.85% of the total valid votes cast while the President got 44.40%.

Akufo-Addo will be sworn-in as President on January 7, 2017.

-Starrfmonline