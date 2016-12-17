It's time to pursue national cohesion – Christian Council

The Christian Council has called on state agencies and governance stakeholders to work towards national cohesion following the successful general elections on December 7, 2016.

However, the Christian Council says post-election violence that has struck in parts of the country must be tackled swiftly in order not to taint Ghana’s democratic achievements.

Read the full statement below:

CCG COMMENDS GHANAIANS FOR PEACEFUL ELECTIONS 2016 AND CALLS FOR NATIONAL COHESION

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) wishes to congratulate Ghanaians for peaceful, free and fair elections 2016. We believe that the exhibition of maturity, patriotism and dedication to the tenets of democracy by citizens contributed to another success story.

The Council also extends appreciation to the Electoral Commission, the National Peace Council, Political Parties, Security Agencies, Civil Society Organisations, the Media, Elections Monitoring teams- local and international observers, Foreign Embassies and all other stakeholders for playing key roles, which ensured that Ghana emerged as the beacon of democracy in the West African Sub-region.

We wish to congratulate the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for winning the 2016 general elections and the New Patriotic Party for obtaining the majority of seats in Parliament. We further commend His Excellency President John Dramani Manama and the National Democratic Congress for the way and manner in which they accepted the outcome of the elections,

President Manama has over the years contributed significantly to national development and made a positive impact on our democratic dispensation as Head of State and a legislator. The Christian Council of Ghana is most grateful to Your Excellency.

Ghana has once again proven to the world our commitment to peace, unity and tranquillity, a reliable partner in the dispensation of democracy and role model to the world.

It is, however, important that we address some challenges arising after the declaration of the electoral results in some areas of the country.

The Council is aware of instances of abuse and unlawful conducts at both intra and inter-party levels. We, therefore, call for a halt to all forms of physical and verbal assaults and any other action that can undermine our peace and stature as a democratic country. It must be noted that democracy thrives on law abiding citizens and we cannot do otherwise. There is a need for all Ghanaians to make every sacrifice for the sustenance of our national cohesion.

The Christian Council of Ghana in this regard is calling on the Ghana Police Service to handle all cases of post elections violence with the swiftness it deserves to serve as a deterrent to others.

We further call on the Presidential Transition Team to live up to their mandate and also advise all Ghanaians especially supporters of the incoming administration not to arrogate to themselves any powers but allow the laws governing national transitions to take its course.

The run up to the 2016 elections witnessed a lot of sensitization from Civil Society Organisations and the media on the promises and manifestos of the various political parties. Ghanaians are aware of the issues raised. We, therefore, want to admonish the President-elect and his government to sustain the hope and deliver on those promises.

The CCG would also wish to urge all stakeholders especially the media, Civil Society Groups and religious bodies to sustain the pre-election discourse and consciousness of accountability and the demand for performance of those appointed to public office.

The Council is most grateful to the Christian community for participating in various election 2016 youth sensitization programs, peace marches, and elections observations. We are grateful to the Danish Embassy, UNDP and office of the National Chief Imam for the support and partnership of the programs.

The CCG wishes to affirm to Ghanaians that it will continue with its public education on good governance, respect for human rights and the call for Christians to bring to bear their Christian values in public life.

The Christian Council of Ghana assures all Ghanaians that it is committed to acting according to the Teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ, remain non-partisan and non-discriminatory in all matters of national interest.

May the Good Lord Bless Our Homeland Ghana and Make it Great and Strong.

Signed

Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong

General Secretary

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | George Nyavor | [email protected]