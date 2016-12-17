Photos: President-elect assures Volta Region of development

The President-elect has assured the chiefs and people of the Volta region that he will carry through with his promises of bringing development to the Region.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he was pleased that the Region contributed to his election success and has promised to bring to fruition their desires so they have an improved life.

The three-time Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) won the 2016 presidential elections last week and will be sworn in on January 7 to take over from incumbent President John Mahama.

His visit to the Volta Regional capital, Ho, follows a special invite by Togbe Afede XIV to celebrate his election as the President of the National House of Chiefs.

The Awomefia of the Anlo State, Togbe Amebya Fiti V, in his fraternal message to the newly elected president of the National House of Chiefs congratulated Togbe Afede XIV on his achievement, indicating the fruitful and strong relationship between the two Traditional Authorities.

He entreated all and sundry to contribute their quota towards the successful stewardship of the newly elected President.

His message was symbolised with a staff of a pot being upheld by three women.

There were also fraternal messages by delegations of Traditional Authorities from neighbouring Togo.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com