Egypt | 17 December 2016 17:20 CET

Egypt to hand over MS804 air crash victims' remains

By AFP
Traces of explosives have been detected on remains of victims of an EgyptAir plane crash last May that killed all 66 people on board, the aviation ministry announced. By STR (AFP/File)
Traces of explosives have been detected on remains of victims of an EgyptAir plane crash last May that killed all 66 people on board, the aviation ministry announced.

Cairo (AFP) - Egypt's state prosecutor has ordered that the remains of those killed in the crash of EgyptAir flight 804 be handed over to relatives, his office said in a statement Saturday.

The doomed Airbus A320 had been en route from Paris to Cairo in May when it crashed into the Mediterranean, killing all 66 on board, including 40 Egyptians and 15 French nationals.

The prosecutor ordered the return of remains "of Egyptian victims, and there is currently coordination with foreign embassies to turn over the remains of foreigners," the statement said.

Egypt

