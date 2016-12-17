UNICEF celebrates goodwill partners

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Dec 17, GNA - The United Nations Children's Fund, (UNICEF) in marking its 70th Anniversary, has commended the efforts of its goodwill partners in spearheading its child anti-poverty campaign in the country.

UNICEF partnered goodwill partners who were influential on social media and advocates for the country's most vulnerable to help spark conversation and drive change through their various platforms.

They Noella Wiyaala, and Rebecca Acheampong both singers, Francisca Forson, a Journalist, Gary Al-Smith, a sports Journalist and Ameyaw Deborah, a celebrity blogger and journalist.

The event also brought together media personalities like Jemila Okerchiri of Daily Guide, Winfred Affum of Ghana Television and Gabriel Ashong of Metro Television, who have contributed through their platforms in making the issue of sanitation a core part in the country's developmental agenda.

The meeting also shared ideas on future collaboration to continue to raise awareness and advocate the protection of children's right to help meet their basic needs and expand their opportunities to reach their full potential.

Mrs Susan Namondo Ngongi, the UNICEF Ghana Representative, said the gesture was to appreciate their efforts in contributing to fighting child poverty.

'It is amazing how further we can get when we collaborate. We have been able to reach a wide range of people through our goodwill partners as well as inspire young people to talk about the issues that affect them and drive change in their communities.'

She said UNICEF was established to bring help and hope to children whose lives and future were at risk because children were the world's hope for a better future.

Mrs Ngongi said the organisation continued to work in the world's toughest places to bring life-saving aid and long-term support to children whose lives and future were endangered by conflict, crisis, poverty, inequality and discrimination.

She said as part of the celebration, the organisation would publish its new book titled, "For Every Child, Hope: UNICEF at 70 1946-2016", which captured 70 years of its work for the most vulnerable children and the re-launch of UNICEF's global and local website.

The goodwill partners expressed satisfaction for the opportunity to use their platform to bring change especially among vulnerable children, saying it was great working with UNICEF and that they would continue to work to improve the well-being of the poor in society.

