Social News | 17 December 2016 17:00 CET

Masjidul Bayaan Mosque congratulates President-elect

By GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, Dec 17, GNA - Sheikh Ibrahim Basha, the Leader of the Masjidul Bayaan Mosque in Tamale, has congratulated the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, for their victory at the recent polls.

Sheikh Basha, who delivered the congratulatory message, shortly after leading Muslims to observe the Friday prayers at the Masjidul Bayaan Mosque in Tamale, prayed for the success of the Government in waiting.

He stated: 'We will continue to pray to Allah to support and guide you through the herculean task of the Chief Executive Officer of the country'.

He also spoke highly of the Vice-President-elect saying, 'We are proud of your jealously gifted brilliance. May your Creator continue to guide and support you in all your endeavours in the coming days.'

'Your victory is our victory,' he added.
Sheikh Basha also thanked Allah for His blessings for the country, which ensured peaceful elections.

GNA

