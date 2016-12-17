Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Bank of Ghana to launch contact centre

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 17, GNA - The Bank of Ghana would on Friday, December 23, launch a Contact Centre, as part of efforts by the Bank to improve communication and the public understanding of its work.

Mr Bernard Otabil, the Director of Communications, said: "The ultimate aim is to promote accountability. Contact Centre Officers will be available to deal with requests, queries and complaints.

'The public understanding of the work that we do at the Bank will ultimately help build policy credibility.'

The Contact Centre would operate a 24-hour service on weekdays, except on public holidays.

GNA

