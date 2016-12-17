Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Business & Finance | 17 December 2016 16:36 CET

BoG moves to improve communication with public

By GNA

The Bank of Ghana would on Friday, December 23, launch a Contact Centre, as part of efforts by the Bank to improve communication and the public understanding of its work.

Mr Bernard Otabil, the Director of Communications, said: "The ultimate aim is to promote accountability. Contact Centre Officers will be available to deal with requests, queries and complaints.

“The public understanding of the work that we do at the Bank will ultimately help build policy credibility.”

The Contact Centre would operate a 24-hour service on weekdays, except on public holidays.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Business & Finance

TO WIN THE RACE OF LOVE YOU REALLY NEED TO WALK WITH SHORT PACES INSTEAD OF RUNNING.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img