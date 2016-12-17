NDC’s call for self-defense threat to Ghana’s peace – Rev. Asante

Calls for political party supporters to defend themselves following the recent wave of post-election disturbances, are a threat to the nation’s peace and security, the Chairperson of the National Peace Council, Most Reverend Professor Emmanuel Asante has said

Speaking to Citi News, Rev. Asante said such calls were “a vote of no confidence in the security agencies.”

His remarks come in the wake of a call by the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Portuphy, for his party supporters to retaliate if they are attacked by purported supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

National Chairman – NDC, Kofi Portuphy.

Rev. Asante instead advised Ghanaians to have confidence in the Police Administration, and insisted that the police be left alone to deal with the perpetrators of the criminal disturbances.

“We are calling them political people; but for me, if somebody breaks the law, that person should be considered as a criminal and the police must deal with that person.”

Rev. Asante also stressed that, the incoming Nana Akufo-Addo-led government needs a peaceful environment to deliver on its promises.

“Let me say to those who are doing these things in the name of their party to understand that Nana Akufo-Addo needs a peaceful environment to put things together,” the Peace Council Chairman said.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana