'Startup of the Year' to launch in Africa

After two successful editions of the 'Startup of the Year' award in France, Bonjour Idée, have teamed up to launch the first African edition of the Startup of the Year competition.

'Startup of the Year/Africa 2017' is an entrepreneurial event designed to project African innovation. It was launched on November 9, during the COP 22 event in Marrakech, Morocco.

The maiden edition on the African soil is scheduled for Casablanca, Morocco on January 26, 2017.

Dedicated to African ecosystem, this first edition calls on African based startups, startups founded by at least one member of the African diaspora as well as international startups willing to settle in Africa, to apply online via the website,startup.info. Application are open until 31 December 2016

The main goal of this award is to promote the African economic and social development through innovative and efficient startups.

It will showcase the latest startups and make them more visible to global audience, which includes players within the innovation industry, journalists, investors and early adopters.

The competition is free and open to all startups that were registered not earlier that 1st January 2010. the award of “African Startup of the Year” and “OCP Agritech Special Award” will be given to start-ups that are headquartered in Africa.

While the judging panel will review every entry, public voting to choose the top 100 startups will be held between the 2nd and 5th January 2017.

Award categories include “Startup of the Year/Africa - 2017”, The Public Awards, OCP AgritechSpecial Award for innovative agricultural startup, the SNCF Destination Africa Special Award which will be given to an international startup willing to settle in Africa, The African Diaspora Special Award which goes to a startup founded by a diasporan African.

In addition to technical support, awardees will win up to €10,000 cash prize.

The main event will take place in Casablanca, Morocco on the 26th of January 2017 and it is supported by PwC, ENGIE, SNCF, Be-Bound, Qwant and over fifty media houses all over Africa.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business