Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 17 December 2016 11:37 CET

Three ‘fake’ election observers remanded

By GNA

Three persons caught with 128 fake election observer accreditation cards on voting day, have been ordered by a Kumasi Circuit Court to be held in prison custody.

Stephen Shandu, Richard Gyan and Awuah Amoah Gyasi, have been charged with conspiracy, forgery of official document and possession of forged document.

They all pleaded not guilty and would make their next appearance on Thursday, December 22.

One other accomplice, whose name was only given as Sly, is however on the run.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko, told the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, that Shandu is the Constituency Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the two other accused persons, printers.

On December 07, at about 1030 hours, when voting was underway across the nation, the police received information that the Electoral Commission (EC) accreditation cards were being printed by the accused at Adum and moved in to arrest them.

The prosecution said, in all, 128 printed election observation cards were seized from them, which the EC later confirmed were fake.

Shandu in his caution statement claimed that he was instructed to print the cards by his fugitive colleague, Sly.

The court refused the plea for bail by their counsel, George Fuseini.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Paradise is exactly like where you are right now... only much, much better.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img