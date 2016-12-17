Seven in trouble for rioting at Apagya

Seven persons, two of them women, have run into trouble with the law for alleged rioting at Apagya in the Afigya-Kwabre District.

They are Yaw Opoku, Nana Sampene, Owusu Ansah, Kwadwo Adjei, Asare Boateng, Doreen Osei and Mary Gyamfua.

They were on Friday put before the KMA Circuit Court charged with conspiring and causing riot.

The accused denied the offence and were each granted GHȼ20,000.00 bail with two sureties, to be justified.

They were ordered to make their next appearance on January 10.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko, told the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire that the incident happened on September 02.

For some time now, there has been a land dispute between the people of Apagya and Akrofrom with the matter, pending before the Mampong High Court.

The prosecution said on the said day, the accused and other persons who managed to escape arrest, clad in red and carrying offensive weapons – cutlasses, sticks, stones and carbide cannon, blocked a section of the Apagya-Akrofrom road.

Amid the chanting and singing of war songs, they fired the carbide cannon, creating panic among road users.

ACP Okyere-Darko said police officers called in to restore order, were pelted with stones and one of them got hurt.

They however managed to over-power the riotous group and arrested seven of them, while the rest slipped through.

–