Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
General News | 18 December 2016 00:58 CET

Expired Canned Foods Seized At Kyebi

By Daniel Bampoe

The East Akim Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Emmanuel Tetteh and the assembly man for Kyebi-Ahenbronumu electoral area, Edward Kwame Bekoe Asiedu, have in a routine check seized several quantities of expired canned foods and provisions being sold to customers at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The Municipal Health Officer speaking to DAILY GUIDE, said as part of their routine checks to ascertain the types of foods sold to customers ahead of Christmas dubbed, “Food Safety,” discovered that some quantities of foods such as milk, margarine, soft drink, fruit juice, cooking oil, malt drink, tin tomatoes, white oats, among others, had expired since 2014.

According to him, his outfit gathered that the expired products had been kept for a long time and were being sold at reduced rates to unsuspecting customers, with some not even having expiry dates.

He added that his outfit would also put the shop owners who were selling the expired products before court to face the law.

The assemblyman, Asiedu Bekoe, who organized the move to evacuate the expired products from the shops, noted that the products, especially the canned foods, could give rise to diarrhea and cholera.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

It's only a coward who sees the foolishness of his life as pride
By: akoaso
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img