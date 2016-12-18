Expired Canned Foods Seized At Kyebi

The East Akim Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Emmanuel Tetteh and the assembly man for Kyebi-Ahenbronumu electoral area, Edward Kwame Bekoe Asiedu, have in a routine check seized several quantities of expired canned foods and provisions being sold to customers at Kyebi in the Eastern Region.

The Municipal Health Officer speaking to DAILY GUIDE, said as part of their routine checks to ascertain the types of foods sold to customers ahead of Christmas dubbed, “Food Safety,” discovered that some quantities of foods such as milk, margarine, soft drink, fruit juice, cooking oil, malt drink, tin tomatoes, white oats, among others, had expired since 2014.

According to him, his outfit gathered that the expired products had been kept for a long time and were being sold at reduced rates to unsuspecting customers, with some not even having expiry dates.

He added that his outfit would also put the shop owners who were selling the expired products before court to face the law.

The assemblyman, Asiedu Bekoe, who organized the move to evacuate the expired products from the shops, noted that the products, especially the canned foods, could give rise to diarrhea and cholera.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kyebi

