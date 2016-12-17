Nana Girls Lead Campaign For Disabled

A grouping in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) 'Girls Girls for Nana Addo,' has urged the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to actively support people with disabilities to help improve their lives.

Maame Yaa Dufie, Ashanti Regional Coordinator of the group, said, “It is our hope that Nana Akufo-Addo administration will establish a training institution and scholarship scheme for persons living with disabilities.

She also implored the Nana Akufo-Addo government to introduce policies and programmes to tackle discrimination against people, who are living with disabilities.

Maame Dufie disclosed this while speaking at a press conference to officially congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo on his electoral victory.

Established by NPP National Women's Organizer, Afisa Otiko Djaba, the 'Girls Girls for Nana Addo,' made up of pretty ladies, campaigned vigorously in various homes, churches, mosques, market places and schools, among others.

Maame Dufie accused the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, led by President Mahama, of doing absolutely nothing to improve the livelihood of disabled people in the country.

She was of the conviction that the country would experience massive transformation if all the citizenry, including people living with disabilities, are trained and resourced to contribute their quota to Ghana's development.

Maame Dufie also urged the incoming NPP administration to abolish all taxes that the NDC government imposed on head porters, also known as 'Kayayie,' which made life unbearable for them.

She also appealed to Nana Akufo-addo and his incoming government to introduce new programmes and policies that would make life comfortable for the head porters who were suppressed by the NDC government.

Explaining further, she said, “It is our sincere hope that the president-elect's tenure of office will be marked by economic empowerment, unity, security and prosperity to the people.”

Maame Dufie, on behalf of 'Girls Girls for Nana Addo' in the country, congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo for winning the just-ended polls.



