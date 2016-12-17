Defeated NDC MPs Challenge Results

THREE DEFEATED National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Brong-Ahafo Region have indicated that they will contest the just ended parliamentary election results in court because they feel cheated.

They are Hanna Bisiw, former deputy minister in-charge of livestock and outgoing MP for Tano South; Masawud Mohammed, Pru West and Kwesi Agyemang Gyan-Tutu, Tain. They are among eight MPs who heavily lost their seats to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidates.

Speaking to a Sunyani-based local radio station – Suncity Fm – George Gyabaa, BA Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), disclosed that the above-mentioned MPs had requested for recounts of the ballots in their respective constituencies, but were turned down because it was too late. He said the next line of action for them is to resort to the law court; but also warned that it would be premature to go to court because the entire results of the elections needed to be gazetted before any challenge could be entertained by the court.

MP-elect for Tano South, Benjamin Sekyere who beat Hanna Bisiw with 3,800 votes, said he's not perturbed that Ms Bisiw wanted to go to court for redress since the margin between him and her is in the region of thousands.

According to him, the NPP was strategic this time round in choosing him as a candidate to represent the party because he comes from Derma, the stronghold of the NDC, coupled with his humble character which contrasts with that of his opponent who allegedly always uses thugs to intimidate the people.

Mr Sekyere said that the electorate saw the need to vote for him because of the above and other factors. According to him, Techimantia has always been an NPP stronghold but vigilance played a key role in beating Hanna Bisiw even in her stronghold, Derma.

Frantic efforts by DAILY GUUDE to get Masawud Mohammed of Pru West and Gyan-Tutu of Tain to explain why they want a recount of the ballots proved futile. But this paper can confirm that the Tain MP has already seen his lawyers to head to the law court for the recount.

In the Brong-Ahafo Region, NDC used to hold 16 parliamentary seats with the NPP having 13, totaling 29. But the 2016 elections saw the NPP snatching as many as eight seats from the NDC, culminating in the NPP having 21 with the NDC getting only eight.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

