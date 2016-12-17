Obinim Trial Resumes

Bishop Obinim and his associate pastors pose for the cameras in court



An Accra Domestic Violence and Gender-Based Court has set January 13, 2017 to start hearing of the case involving Bishop Daniel Obinim, Founder of the International God's Way Church.

The court fixed the date for the hearing at its sitting yesterday when it became obvious that the complainant, Irene Aborchie Nyahe, a legal practitioner, could not be present due to a mix-up in dates.

At the last hearing, the man of God, popularly referred to as 'Angel' Obinim, narrowly escaped arrest when he compelled the trial judge, Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, to issue a bench warrant for his immediate arrest due to his lateness to court.

The other accused persons are Pastors Kingsley Baah and Solomon Abraham.

The two have been slapped with the charges of abetting their senior pastor to abuse the two victims.

Bishop Obinim is reported to have on August 17, this year at Ashaley Botwe in Accra unlawfully and physically abused one Elliasu Obinim, 16 and Gyesiwaah Obinim, 14 – his adopted children – in front of the congregation.

The accused persons are currently on a GH¢10,000 bail each with one surety, one to be justified.

DSP Abraham Annor said the complainant is a resident of Community 17 at Lashibi, also a suburb of Accra.

He said the victims live with Bishop Obinim in his residence in Accra and that on the day of the incident, the Accra branch of the church had a service when the man of God claimed that he had a revelation from God that the two were engaged in pre-marital sex, resulting in Gyesiwaah getting pregnant.

The police officer stated that Bishop Obinim further indicated that he was directed by the Holy Spirit to chastise them in front of the general congregation; and so subjected the two to serious beatings with his black waist leather belt in the full glare of the congregation.

The prosecution stated that 'Angel' Obinim was assisted by Kingsley and Solomon.

He argued that Kingsley held the victim and prevented her from running away while the bishop continued beating her, adding that the girl, in the process, could not bear the pain and therefore sought refuge with the wife of Obinim, Mrs. Florence Obinim, but the husband ordered her to stand aside, which she did.

DSP Annor contended that Solomon then brought back Gyesiwaah for his master to continue beating her.

He said Obinim, assisted by his two accomplices, continued to physically abuse the two victims till they were satisfied before releasing them to their fate.

[email protected]

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

