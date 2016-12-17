I’ll Work With Nana – Togbe Afede

President-Elect, Nana Addo and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, says he will work closely with President-Elect, Nana Addo to deepen unity among all ethnic groups in Ghana, particularly between Ewes and Asantes.

According to him, “Peace, unity and friendship among Ashantis and Ewes would mean peace, unity and friendship among all Ghanaians.”

Togbe Afede XIV made the remarks in Kumasi when the President-Elect paid a courtesy call on the National House of Chiefs to thank them for their support and prayers before, during and after the elections.

Togbe Afede, who is also the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, reiterated that the chieftaincy institution would help Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to effectively develop the country.

He said the chiefs and queen mothers in the country were ready to work with the government to restore nobility and reverence to the chieftaincy institution and also promote the interests of all Ghanaians.

Togbe Afede, who is also a business magnate, maintained that government and the traditional rulers have a responsibility to ensure that the needs of the people are met.

Peace And Unity

The President of the National House of Chiefs, who expressed worry about the harsh economic conditions and high unemployment rate in the country, was hopeful all chiefs and queen mothers would support the government to improve the lives of Ghanaians.

He said without collaboration between government and traditional leaders, who are custodians of the land and voice of the people, government’s plans would never materialize.

Togbe Afede congratulated Nana Addo on his electoral victory and also thanked him for supporting him to become the President of the National House of Chiefs.

