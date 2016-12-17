Zongo Fund Coming – Nana Assures Muslims

The National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu praying with the Presidentelect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his Vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo has assured residents of the country's Zongos that his promise of a new deal that would change their lot would surely come to pass with the Zongo Development Fund.

He was speaking during the Islamic segment of the national thanksgiving service organized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the victory of the party at the recently held polls, which saw Nana Akufo-Addo becoming president-elect and his running mate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, vice-president-elect.

The party holds interdenominational Christian thanksgiving service tomorrow at the Accra Sports Stadium.

He expressed gratitude to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, who hosted the party hierarchy at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque yesterday in Accra.

Prayers

The National Chief Imam, Nana said, was consistent in his prayers for the party which had helped the political grouping to win the elections.

“A week ago Madam Charlotte Osei, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, announced the winner of the polls and that saw me becoming the president-elect and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president-elect,” Nana Addo underscored.

He said he would do all that he can to ensure that Muslims and Christians continue to live in harmony and requested all to pray for him to fulfill his promises to his compatriots.

At a point in his speech, he expressed the awesome power of God when he used the Arabic expression of 'Allahu Akbar' to wit: God Is Great, for what he had done for the NPP.

It was as though he had pressed a button; the teeming crowd responded almost in unison to his religious expression.

Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, while assuring his Muslim friends, brothers and sisters about the NPP's commitment to fulfilling its promises, especially the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund, told them and the people of Ghana in general that Nana Akufo-Addo would be a president for all Ghanaians, irrespective of their political or religious affiliations.

There was a deafening applause when Dr. Bawumia told his audience that on 7th January next year “Nana Akufo-Addo would swear by the Holy Bible and I by the Holy Quran.”

This, he noted, ensures harmony in the country.

God Installs Kings

God, Dr. Bawumia said, is one who installs presidents and kings, adding, “The people of Ghana prayed to God to bestow upon us an appropriate president who would steer the affairs of the country in a manner that ensures prosperity. That has come to pass with the victory of Nana Akufo-Addo and myself as president and vice president respectively.”

Nana Addo and Dr Bawumia arrived at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque a little before 1pm to a tumultuous welcome by a large crowd of NPP supporters and Muslims who had thronged the place to simultaneously pray and listen to the political personalities who had come there to as the Nasara Coordinator, Kamal Abdulai said in his introductory speech, “express gratitude to God for the party's victory and the prayers by the National Chief Imam.”

Party Supporters

Party supporters from the general area of nearby Abossey Okai and others added to the crowd which turned up at the mosque's premises.

Shortly upon their arrival, Nana and Dr. Bawumia were ushered into the Chief Imam's guest hall where they were until the Friday congregational prayer – which Dr. Bawumia partook in – was done.

A portion of the mosque was prepared for the Chief Imam's guests where they were seated.

Organisers supported by the police had a hectic time restoring order, as many came too close to Nana Akufo-Addo and the vice president-elect and other high-ranking party personalities.

Indeed, the programme started when the tranquil state organizers sought to restore before the programme could commence was long in coming.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia were accompanied by top party personalities like Alan Kyerematen, Sheikh IC Quaye, Stanley Adjiri Blankson, Sheikh TB Damba, NPP Acting General Secretary/National Organiser, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, Sheikh Mustapha Hamid, spokesperson of Nana Akufo-Addo and Abubakar Boniface Saddique, MP-elect for Madina.

Others were Otiko Afisah Djaba, National Women Organiser of the NPP, some officers of the Nasara Wing of the party from the Greater Accra Region and the Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the party Ishmael Ashietey.

Also in attendance was a large representation from the Council of Zongo Chiefs, including their President Alhaji Abdul Kadir Tahir, Head of the Dagomba community in the Greater Accra Region.

By A.R. Gomda