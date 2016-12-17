NDC won’t get even one seat in C/R in 2020 – NPP

The Central Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has vowed not to allow the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win any parliamentary seat in the region at the next polls in 2020.

According to the NPP, even the four seats which the NDC won in the December 7 polls, will be snatched from them in the next election.

Figures from the polls show that, the NPP, which went into the polls with only seven out of the 23 seats, increased to 19, leaving the NDC, which had sixteen with just four.

The NPP also performed creditably in the presidential elections in the region, often referred to as a swing region and a decider of the winner of the national elections.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News, the NPP's Central Regional 2nd Vice Chairman, Kingsley Kofi Karikari-Bondzie, said the NDC was even lucky to have grabbed four seats.

“In 2020, we are going to tweak and correct and change strategies and go for all the seats. Ekumfi is a place that we shouldn't have won naturally, the strongest NDC stonghold in the Central Region is Ekumfi but we won,” he said.

He argued that, the NDC performed abysmally in the Central Region because its presidential candidate, President John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate, Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, were commissioning in some cases half-completed projects in the region instead of campaigning.

“I started getting interested in the NDC campaign in January; whenever the president visited, I was also part of it. Once they say the public is cordially invited, I was part of the public. I looked at his messages and that of his vice and the programme and I realized it wasn't something that will shake Central Region. In politics, you don't commission things two weeks to election, you campaign, you don't commission. Instead of campaigning, he was commissioning,” he added.

He also said President Mahama and the NDC party had no campaign message hence their loss.

“NDC had no campaign message, as I sit here I don't even know what the NDC stands for.”

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin