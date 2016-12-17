Akufo-Addo to join Togbe Afede, others in Ho

President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to address the Volta Regional House of Chiefs on Saturday days after his victory in last week Wednesday's presidential polls.

He would join members of the House to celebrate the election of Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV in the Volta Regional town of Ho.

The visit would be his first in the Region since the Electoral Commission (EC) declared him winner of the presidential election.

He defeated incumbent President John Mahama by polling 53.86 percent of the total valid vote cast. The President had 44.40 percent.

The President-elect would use the opportunity to preach peace and security in both the Region and country.

Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

He would also assure the people of his preparedness to continue projects started by the outgoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) government in the Region.

Nana Akufo-Addo would also touch how he would ensure his government has adequately representation from the Region in the area of appointments.

Togbe Afede XIV defeated three renowned chiefs in the National House of Chiefs Presidential contest.

They were, Omanhene of the Lower Axim Area, Awulae Atibrukusu III, Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, and Omanhene of the Essikado Traditional Area, Nana Kwabena Nketia VI.

He would be taking over from outgoing President, Naa Professor John Nabila whose term of office has ended.