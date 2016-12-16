Vodafone Ghana outlines Super Red Christmas programmes

Accra, Dec 16, GNA - As part of efforts to reward customers, Vodafone Ghana has launched a campaign for this December dubbed: "Vodafone Super Red Christmas."

This holistic approach by the telecommunication giant is to excite its customers throughout the festive season and to also reward all loyal customers.

According to Vodafone, the month of December is unlike any other month, especially due to the Christmas celebration that always takes the centre stage.

In a release, Vodafone Ghana's exciting line-up has already begun with a " night of Drama and Cocktail" which was held for Vodafone's high valued and enterprise customers across the country at the Kempinski Hotel over the weekend.

According to the release, other activities lined up from December 5- December 30 will include a fixed broadband team bringing Santa Claus to the homes of more than 300 customers, bearing different kinds of gifts in appreciation for their commitment over the years.

Other activities including a Vodafone X Mall Day, an insomnia movie night and a musical concert for the youth have been arranged throughout the festive season.

Furthermore a programme dubbed: "24th Akwantuo aye free," is going to see bus fares paid for Vodafone customers traveling to spend the Christmas through Vodafone agents positioned at vantage bus stations where they will also ensure customers arrive safely at their destinations.

Commenting on the Super Red Christmas campaign, Yolanda Cuba, CEO, Vodafone Ghana said is a way of recognising the importance of the very people Vodafone is into business.

"As another year comes to an end, there is no doubt that the continuous loyalty of our customers coupled with a renewed strategic focus have continued to provide us with a competitive edge in the current environment.

"Vodafone-Super-RED-Christmas is our way of appreciating the most important stakeholders in our business operations," she added.

GNA