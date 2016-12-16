Ethiopian Los Angeles Area Office received Star Alliance CEO Awards

GNA Reporter

Accra, Dec. 16, GNA - Ethiopian Airlines Los Angeles Area Office has received the Star Alliance Chief Executive Officer Awards for 2016, as a member of Star Alliance project team at Tom Bradley International Terminal.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Hanna Atnafu, Manager Corporate Communications, Ethiopian Airlines said the awards was presented to the Airline, during the Annual Chief Executive Board Meeting held in Los Angeles.

The award recognises outstanding and unique contributions of teams that have worked together to transform the check-in experience for customers, involving co-location of the Star Alliance carriers online in that location and the introduction of new self-service processes for economy class passengers.

'We are honoured to receive this recognition as member of the Los Angeles International Airport team for the successful team work Ethiopian has forged at Tom Bradley International Terminal,' Sasahulish Laeke, Traffic and Sales Manager, Regional Sales & Services Europe and the Americas has said.

It said through the Star Alliance Network, the Airline offered their customers streamlined benefits including seamless connectivity options, through check-in and access to Star Alliance lounges.

It also redeemed miles on frequent flier programmes of member airlines, priority check-in and baggage tags for Star Alliance gold members and coordinated schedules.

Ethiopian Airlines joined Star Alliance, the largest airline network, in 2011 and currently operates thrice weekly scheduled flights to Los Angeles, one of five gateways in the Americas.

GNA