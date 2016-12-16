NTHC supports Lepers Aid Committee

Accra, Dec. 16, GNA - The National Trust Holdings Company (NTHC) has provided a mechanised borehole with a 7,000 litre water storage tank at a cost of GHÈ¼15,000.00 to supply potable water to the inmates of the Weija Leprosarium.

The donation formed part events marking the company's 40th anniversary and the occasion was used to announce its commitment to increasing its Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives next year.

Mr Francis Apanka, Acting Managing Director of NTHC, said the company came to the decision as part of a bigger programme to give back to the community while building a strong and sustainable business.

'It is a natural position to arrive after 40 years in operations,' he said adding that in accordance with the adage that life begins at 40, NTHC is 'beginning a new life and naturally we are asking ourselves where and how we want to take our business in the next 40 years.

He said they wanted to add more value to their stakeholders including customers, shareholders, partners, and staff as well as the community, particularly the disadvantaged sections.

'Therefore, we consider it a duty and a privilege to bring some comfort to our brothers and sisters at the Weija Leprosarium,' he said.

Mr Apanka said as part of their sustainability drive, they have rolled out a financial literacy programme targeted to reach over a million students and other groups of young people across the country to 'promote a culture of savings and investment very early in life.'

Reverend Father Andrew Campbell, Chairman of the Lepers Aid Committee, receiving the items on behalf of the residents at the facility, expressed immense delight at the gesture from the company.

He said they were grateful for the thoughtfulness and consideration and encouraged people to 'cultivate the habit of regular check-ups in order to avoid preventable illnesses such as leprosy.'

He, however, express worry about the daily stipend of the inmates, saying it was too low to cater for them, especially as they were not receiving any support from their families.

He also enumerated other challenges they encountered, citing stigma from their relatives and the society in general as their biggest concern.

He extended a plea to the National Health Insurance Authority to consider the inmates of the leprosarium for the NHIS.

Father Campbell said they had cured about 600 lepers and asked the society to take care of them, integrate them back into the society and let them feel wanted and loved.

In this regard, he also called for more sensitisation to ensure public understanding on their concerns.

According to the 2016 World Giving Index report, Ghana ranked the 77th most charitable country in the world.

Published by the Charities Aid Foundation, the report was the result of a survey of 150,000 people from 130 countries on their giving and volunteering tendencies.

The National Trust Holdings Company thus hoped to improve Ghana's ranking next year by creating more avenues for their staff and clients to give more.

NTHC launched its 40th anniversary in earlier June and has developed a youth literacy programme targeted at second cycle and tertiary institutions.

The programme is expected to cover more than half a million students with the goal of encouraging young Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of good financial choices and planning.

According to the Acting Manager, they would also focus on the informal pensions sector and the expansion of their presence in the Upper East and Upper East Regions.

Other activities for anniversary celebrations also include plans to donate to the Lepers Aid Committee in Kokofu in Kumasi. GNA