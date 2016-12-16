Junior Boys Mentoring Clinic marks first anniversary

GNA Reporter

Accra, Dec. 16, GNA - The Junior Boys Mentoring Clinic (JBMC), a programme designed to groom and motivate young boys, will mark its first anniversary on December, 30.

An initiative of Junior Shapers Africa (JSA), formerly known as Tod-Teen Republic, the JBMC, since its inception in December 2015, has impacted over 500 boys from selected schools and communities within Accra and Tema.

Through its monthly programmes, JBMC has served as a booster to propel responsible behavior among boys.

The programme covers three levels namely; the Foundation Level, Intermediate, Maturity and Peer Mentor Trainee.

Mrs Ethel Marfo, Founding Director of JSA, said every JBMC mentee had gained knowledge about the attributes of a man of integrity, how to be guided by principles and values among other essential virtues and life skills.

'Through JBMC, our boys have been inspired to contribute meaningfully to their communities by identifying and addressing pertinent problems affecting their communities.

'We have noticed a significant transformation in the attitude of our regular mentees; they have become more responsible and resourceful during our clinics and at home and a couple of them are currently holding leadership positions in their schools,' she said.

She said with the vision of seeing a transformed Ghana and Africa where every young man upheld high standards of integrity, with strong family values and responsible for himself and his community, the core values shaping the boys were integrity, forward thinking, sense of ownership, and personal growth.

'Aside the regular monthly meetings, JBMC is currently offering free mentorship clinic for boys at the Kanda Public School JHS,' she added.

She said the programme was indebted to some very selfless mentors, guest speakers and supporters for collaborating with them on the journey to shape up Ghana's future men.

GNA