Ghana Boys Fair and Awards Scheduled for December 30

GNA Reporter

Accra, Dec. 16, GNA - The JSA, a non-profit social enterprise championing male child personal development will host the maiden Ghana Boys Fair and Awards on December, 30 at the Christ the King Hall.

The main objective of the fair and awards ceremony is to bridge the gap between boys from public schools and private schools in their early years as well as foster networking among these future leaders irrespective of their background.

Mrs Ethel Marfo, Founding Director of JSA, told the GNA that activities towards the ceremony include free health screening, life skill sessions, educative fun games and child development consultations for parents.

She said the awards ceremony would also reward well-behaved boys, amazing talents and proactivity on the day of the event.

She said items produced by these boys would be auctioned to support their 'Public Schools Boys Clinics' and to enroll 10 underprivileged boys with low self-esteem to benefit from the Junior Boys Mentoring Clinic (JBMC) programme next year.

'JBMC admits new mentees in January 2017 and it is held on the last Sunday of every month,' he added.

JBMC is run as a monthly mentorship programme that seeks to motivate and groom boys from 6-15 years to understand their future role as responsible men with the assistance of devoted mentors and Influential role models.

Launched on September 21, 2015, the JSA comes in as a 'supplementary force' to ensure that children are well-rounded in virtues and mental capacity to contribute meaningfully to their families and nation building.

She said the programme desired to groom every African boy to step up to responsible manhood, impact lives and also appreciate the value and contribution of women in our society.

JSA has also partnered with Etiquette Plus Ghana to cater for young girls by developing a Self-worth programme that grooms girls from four -16 years known as The Junior Girls Grooming Class (JGGC), which was launched on 1st July 2016. GNA