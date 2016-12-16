Passion for the Needy donates to Nsawam Prisons

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Nsawam (E/R), Dec. 16, GNA - Passion for Needy, an NGO of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), on Thursday donated assorted items to the inmates of Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The items, which were distributed between the male and the female prisons, included pharmaceutical products, 200 bags of rice, 140 packs of toilet rolls, 10 gallons of vegetable oil, 10 cartons of tomato paste, 10 cartons of key soap, 10 cartons of omo washing powder, 50 crates of soft drinks and two cows.

Presenting the items Mrs Janet Torgbor El-Aschkar, Chairperson of Passion for Needy, said the donation was in response to an appeal from the Prison Service made for medicines to support the Prisons Hospital at Nsawam.

She said the organisation has for the past years been donating to the Prison Service as part of its corporate social responsibility to give back to society.

Mrs El-Aschkar said in 2009 and 2010 the organisation donated plasma television sets with satellite dish receivers, pharmaceutical drugs, and other items to support government's effort in providing healthcare and social services to inmates.

She said the organisation has paid medical bills for both children and adults at the Korle-Bu Hospital, Ridge Hospital and Manna Mission Hospital, and registered the needy under the National Health Insurance Scheme at Glife, Spintex road and Teshie communities to access health care.

"We thank the Prisons Council for the transformation introduced into the system and appeal to other organisations to come out and support the good work", he said.

The organisation began operations on August 11, 2009. It was founded by the Senior Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, the General Overseer of SCOAN and managed by Ghanaian executives.

Mr Edmund Boye Odonkor, the Assistant Director of Nsawam Prisons, thanked the organisation for the gesture, saying the pharmaceutical products came at the right time since the hospital was out of medicine.

He said the donation has brought relieve to the Prisons Hospital and appeal to other organisations to complement government efforts in providing healthcare for the inmates.

Madam Hellen Esi Gomado, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons Head of Industries at Nsawam Female Prisons, commended the effort of the organisation for supporting the female unit and promised to use the items for its intended purpose.

