Persons With Disabilities receive support

Sege (GAR), Dec. 16, GNA - Two hundred and eighty-two Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in the Ada West District have received a total amount of GHÈ¼68,500.00 as their portion of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF).

The categories and number of beneficiaries include education- 54, business support- 47, health- 8, apprenticeship- 11, petty traders -95, farming -64 and three from the welfare group.

The stated amount represents the two per cent of the DACF, which was established in 2012, to improve upon the livelihood of PWDs and forestall the incidence of begging on the streets.

Mr G.A.T. Matey-Teye, the District Chief Executive for Ada West District Assembly, who presented the money to the beneficiaries, urged them to use the funds for its intended purposes.

He said the assembly would monitor how they utilise the money, adding that those who would invest into viable ventures would automatically qualify for the next allocation.

Mr Yaw Theophilus Awudu, the Chairman of the Sege branch of the Ghana Society for the Physically Challenged of the Ghana Federation of the Disabled, urged the beneficiaries to be careful of how they utilize the monies so as to improve their lot.

He said although the amount was not huge, it could serve as a springboard to other ventures over time.

Mr Exorgbe A.K. Divine, the Head of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, commended the Assembly for the timely release of the funds.

He said the continuous payment of the monies to the PWDs would alleviate their plight in society and help make them independent.

