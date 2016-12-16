World Peace Volunteer congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo

By GNA Reporter

Accra, Dec. 16, GNA - Mr Seth Acheampong, President of the World Peace Volunteer, an NGO, has congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo, the President -elect for his well-earned victory in the just ended Presidential election.

"We are delighted that you will continue to work for the good of the country as you perform your duties as the President of the Republic of Ghana. We sincerely congratulate you and send our best wishes and pray for wisdom for you to discharge your duties ", he said.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Acheampong said the organisation was confident that the trust placed in him by Ghanaians would inspire him to continue to promote the unity, peace and progress of the country.

He said it is the hope of the organisation that working together and in the spirit of solidarity and brotherliness will uphold the interest and common values of the country.

"As you embark upon your new responsibilities, we wish to assure you of continued support of the organisation and look forward to working with you not only to develop closer relations but also to harmonise our efforts in the cause of peace and brotherhood of all people worldwide".

Mr Acheampong assured the President-elect of its prayers as he steers the affairs of the country saying, "We are all proud that you are willing to serve as the President of our motherland and that your triumph will ring through the history of the country".

World Peace Volunteers is a civil society organisation, aimed at promoting world peace and culture through advocacy, rule of law, consolidation, entrenching democratic values and good governance, and conflict resolution.

