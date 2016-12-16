Agona East/West assembly members trained on capitation

Agona-Swedru (C/R), Dec. 16, GNA - Members of the Agona East District and Agona West Municipal Assembly have attended a day's workshop at Agona Swedru to equip them with the rudiments of the capitation claims payment system.

The capitation claims payment system would be introduced in the Central Region next year by the National Health Insurance Authority.

The programme was organised by officials of the Agona Swedru area branch of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Mr Josiah Doam Kittoe, the Scheme Manager of the two administrative areas, said the course was to involve the assembly members in the new NHIS claims payment system so they could help to educate the people on it.

This, Mr Kittoe said, would go a long way to speed up its implementation when it became operational in the Central Region next year.

He commended the participants for their co-operation and the willingness to learn about the system.

Mr Haruna Nuhu Sanni, the Presiding Member of Agona West Municipal and Mr George Yankah, the Presiding Member of Agona East District Assembly, who jointly chaired the programme, assured the authorities of the NHIS of their willingness to play a meaningful role in its implementation.

Mr Sanni charged the assembly members to use their public address systems to educate the people in their towns and villages on the capitation claims payment to make them abreast of the system.

Mr Sakyi Sam, the Agona West Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education, and a resource person for the programme, charged participants to make use of the knowledge acquired to push the NHIS policy forward.

GNA