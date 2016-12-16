Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
16 December 2016

Driver remanded for defiling minor

By GNA

Accra Dec. 16, GNA - Gordon Adjei a driver, on Friday appeared before an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defiling an 11 year old girl at Kwame Nkrumah Circle.

Adjei 26 charged with defilement pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin Doku remanded Adjei into lawful custody to reappear on December 30.

Prosecuting Detective Inspector Kofi Atimbire said on December 7, this year at about 7:00 pm the victim went to Circle with her elder sister known as Akos to collect a repaired phone.

After collecting the mobile phone the victim's elder sister asked her to wait for her under the overhead bridge while she goes to collect something but her elder sister did not turn up.

While waiting, accused asked the victim what she was doing under the bridge and the victim informed him that she was waiting for her sister.

Adjei told the victim that he would offer her some money so she would return home. Later the accused bought fried rice for the victim after which both went to take their bath.

The accused person offered the victim a cover cloth and the victim passed the night in front of a shop while accused person passed the night in a commercial vehicle.

At about 2:00am Adjei went to where the victim was fast asleep and covered her mouth and had sex with her.

The victim who shouted for help was rescued by a Nigerian who took the victim and Adjei to the Police at Holy Gardens and the matter was sent to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Nima.

Adjei in his caution statement admitted the offence while the victim was given a medical form to seek medical attention.

GNA

