UK Premier congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom (U.K) has lauded New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his victory in last Wednesday’s presidential poll.

Theresa May in a statement addressed to the President-elect on December 13 said she was impressed with his tenacity in the course of the campaign.

“I recognize that it was a hard-fought campaign and that your margin of victory was impressive,” the statement read.

The U.K Premier's letter is one of the many congratulation messages that the incoming President has received since his declaration as winner of the presidential election.

Nana Akufo-Addo unseated incumbent President John Mahama by polling 53.86 percent of the valid vote cast. The President had 44.4 percent.

Research institutions and political analysts have said the economy would have to be one of the first things the new President has to fix.

Theresa May called for effective cooperation from Ghana to address issues such as "defence, drugs, crime and national security."

She also urged a strong fight against challenges such as "tackling corruption."

The U.K, she said would continue with its support to Ghana in the areas of "governance, poverty reduction, education and health."

"I hope that we can look to deepen our economic co-operation."

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP