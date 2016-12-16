11th-hour talks in tense Congo as president's mandate ends

Congolese President Joseph Kabila (C) is barred from a third mandate under the constitution. By JUNIOR D.KANNAH (AFP/File)

Kinshasa (AFP) - Tensions ran high Friday in volatile Congo as the Roman Catholic church endeavoured to clinch a key political transition deal days before President Joseph Kabila's mandate expires next week.

Congo's episcopal conference, CENCO, has set Friday as the deadline for the government and the opposition to do a deal on setting up a transition authority until presidential elections can be held.

The vote for a new Democratic Republic of Congo head of state was supposed to have been held this year as Kabila's mandate ends December 20, but the authorities failed to organise the polls.

The 45-year-old president, who stepped into his assassinated father's shoes in 2001 and is now ruling for a second elected term, is barred from a third mandate under the constitution.

Opponents accuse him of delaying the vote in the hope of tweaking the constitution to extend the Kabila family's hold over a nation hugely rich in minerals that is almost the size of western Europe.

The international community has warned the current tension could lead to spiralling violence.

Some two decades ago, Congo sunk into the deadliest conflict in modern African history, its two wars in the late 1990s and early 2000s dragging in at least six African armies and leaving more than three million dead.

The CENCO-sponsored talks launched early this month pit the ruling party and fringe opposition groups against a mainstream opposition coalition headed by veteran Kabila rival, Etienne Tshisekedi, who is 84.

Sources close to the talks said a deal was closing in on the date and organisation of a presidential vote.

Talks continue



People protest plans by Congo President Joseph Kabila to stay in power beyond the end of his term in December

But there was still no progress on Kabila's political future or on his role during a transition period.

CENCO spokesman Donatien Nshole sounded a positive note Friday, saying the mediators had had talks with Tshisekedi during the night and were to meet Kabila later Friday.

There were hopes of quickly holding a plenary session that would lead to the signing of a deal, he added.

A democratic handover would break ground for Congo's 70 million people who since independence from Belgium in 1960 have never witnessed political change at the ballot box.

And in the last few years hundreds of people have died in political violence in the capital, Kinshasa, and elsewhere.

Tshisekedi and his allies had threatened nationwide protests from Monday to press Kabila to step down, but have suspended the call to the take to the streets pending the negotiations.

The government for its part has ordered that social networks including Facebook and WhatsApp be blocked from 11:59 pm (2259 GMT) on Sunday.

"If we win guarantees (on an election date and a pledge that Kabila will not seek a new mandate) we will speak to the people because the challenge begins from December 19," Jean-Marc Kabund, the secretary-general of Tshisekedi's party, told AFP.