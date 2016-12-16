Photos: Nana Akufo Addo, Bawumia worship at Central Mosque

The president-elect together with his vice president-elect joined Muslim congregation at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque in a special thanksgiving service in Accra.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr Mahamoud Bawumia were accompanied by the rank and file of the party which included Women's Organizer, Nafisa Otiko Djaba; former Ministers of Trade under Kufour Administration, Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku and Alan Kyerematen.

Also in attendance were an elder of the party, T.K. Tedam; Ag. General Secretary, Jonh Boadu and former Housing Minister and newly elected Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency Boniface Abubakar Saddique.

Nana Addo and his entourage were received by the National Chief Imam Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu who later led usual Friday congregational [Jumaah] prayers.

After the prayers Nana Akufo-Addo addressed the congregation, he first thanked the Chief Imam for his support before and during campaigning for the 2016 elections.

Nana Addo called for support of every Ghanaian to enable him to deliver his promises to the people.

Story by David Andoh | Ghana | myjoyonline.com [email protected]