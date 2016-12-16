Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Politics | 16 December 2016 19:36 CET

'We'll fulfill all our campaign promises' – Akufo-Addo assures

By MyJoyOnline

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he would execute all the promises he made to Ghanaians in the course of his campaign.

He said his victory over incumbent President John Mahama in last week Wednesday's presidential poll is a demonstration of the confidence Ghanaians.

He promised the people that his government was not going to disappoint them.

Nana Akufo-Addo made these remarks when he joined hundreds of Ghanaian Muslims for a thanksgiving prayer at the Central Mosque near Abossey Okai in Accra, Friday.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected]

By: Afesi Cornelius
