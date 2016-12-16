Mahama’s Daughter Writes An Emotional Message To Her Father
Gambia | 16 December 2016 18:40 CET

UN cancels controversial Gambia army chief's Darfur visit

By AFP
A source said the UN decided to "cancel General Badjie's visit to Gambian peacekeepers in Sudan". By SEYLLOU (AFP)

Nairobi (AFP) - The UN has stopped The Gambia's controversial army chief from visiting troops serving as peacekeepers in Darfur, as international pressure grows on Gambian top brass to accept incoming president-elect Adama Barrow.

Gambian security forces seized the country's Independent Electoral Commission on Tuesday, drawing international condemnation in the context of a contested presidential election held on December 1.

President Yahya Jammeh, who initially conceded defeat, has now lodged a Supreme Court case to challenge the result.

A diplomatic source told AFP there were "serious concerns about this visit given the situation in Banjul, especially after the takeover of the election commission's office."

"The UN has decided to cancel General Badjie's visit to Gambian peacekeepers in Sudan," the source added.

Badjie has flip-flopped over his loyalty to Jammeh or Barrow.

Barrow, who should be inaugurated in January, claimed Badjie had personally assured him of his support, but the general then appeared on Tuesday at high-level mediation talks in Banjul wearing a badge with Jammeh's face on it and saying the incumbent was his boss.

On Friday the European Union described the IEC occupation as "unacceptable", adding it "violates the principle of independence of the IEC."

Meanwhile Human Rights Watch has said it is "crucial that (security forces) act in a politically neutral and professional manner".

There are 213 Gambian military personnel deployed in Darfur, Sudan as part of the UN peacekeeping force stationed there.

God will judge the people in church before anyone else, so keep your path correct
By: lawrence
